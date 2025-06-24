Forecasting The Future: 22 Analyst Projections For Braze

Braze BRZE underwent analysis by 22 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 13 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 6 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 5 5 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $47.41, a high estimate of $68.00, and a low estimate of $35.00. A decline of 9.82% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Braze. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Schwartz Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $38.00 $44.00 Brian Peterson Raymond James Lowers Outperform $43.00 $48.00 Brian Schwartz Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $44.00 $51.00 Ross Compton Macquarie Lowers Neutral $35.00 $40.00 Yun Kim Loop Capital Lowers Buy $45.00 $75.00 Pinjalim Bora JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $45.00 $47.00 Taylor McGinnis UBS Lowers Buy $48.00 $51.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $68.00 $68.00 Brett Huff Stephens & Co. Lowers Overweight $41.00 $51.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00 Matthew Vanvliet Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $45.00 - Ryan Macwilliams Barclays Lowers Overweight $47.00 $70.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $38.00 $48.00 Michael Berg Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $40.00 $55.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Lowers Buy $40.00 $50.00 Brian Peterson Raymond James Raises Outperform $48.00 $45.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Buy $55.00 $50.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $50.00 $45.00 Patrick Walravens Citizens Capital Markets Maintains Market Outperform $68.00 $68.00 Michael Berg Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $55.00 $50.00 Parker Lane Stifel Raises Buy $50.00 $48.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Braze. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

To gain a panoramic view of Braze's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Braze

Braze Inc is a customer engagement platform that powers customer-centric interactions between consumers and brands. The company provides solutions for Retail & E-commerce, Media & Entertainment, Financial Services, and Travel & Hospitality related industries. The company offers a single, vertically integrated platform that encompasses the various functionalities, or layers, required for modern customer engagement: data ingestion, classification, orchestration, personalization, and action, all of which is supported by Sage AI by Braze, its AI engine designed to power AI functionality across all layers of this stack. It generates majority of its revenue from the United States.

Braze: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Braze displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 19.64%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -22.08%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Braze's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -7.54%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.07%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Braze's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.18.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

