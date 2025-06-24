Breaking Down Electronic Arts: 16 Analysts Share Their Views

Electronic Arts EA has been analyzed by 16 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 10 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 4 6 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $163.69, with a high estimate of $210.00 and a low estimate of $135.00. Marking an increase of 10.37%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $148.31.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Electronic Arts among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Handler Roth Capital Raises Buy $185.00 $175.00 Jason Bazinet Citigroup Raises Neutral $153.00 $139.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $155.00 $135.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Raises Outperform $168.00 $158.00 Omar Dessouky B of A Securities Raises Neutral $166.00 $150.00 Michael Pachter Wedbush Raises Outperform $210.00 $179.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Raises Buy $180.00 $160.00 Eric Sheridan UBS Raises Neutral $167.00 $152.00 Martin Yang Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $185.00 $170.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $148.00 $135.00 David Karnovsky JP Morgan Raises Neutral $160.00 $135.00 Omar Dessouky B of A Securities Raises Neutral $150.00 $132.00 Martin Yang Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $170.00 $140.00 David Karnovsky JP Morgan Raises Neutral $135.00 $125.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $135.00 $150.00 Eric Sheridan UBS Raises Neutral $152.00 $138.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Electronic Arts. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Electronic Arts. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Electronic Arts compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Electronic Arts compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Electronic Arts's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Electronic Arts's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Electronic Arts analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts is one of the largest global developers and publishers of video games. Its most important franchises are the Madden NFL and FC soccer games, which it releases annually. In 2024, it also relaunched its American college football game. Other major franchises include Apex Legends, Battlefield, and The Sims. Typically, about three quarters of the firm's sales are from in-game spending, with the remainder coming from initial game sales.

Electronic Arts: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Electronic Arts's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.52% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Electronic Arts's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 13.4% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.68%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Electronic Arts's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.97%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, Electronic Arts adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.