Expert Outlook: Expedia Group Through The Eyes Of 15 Analysts

In the latest quarter, 15 analysts provided ratings for Expedia Group EXPE, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 10 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 6 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Expedia Group, presenting an average target of $174.2, a high estimate of $215.00, and a low estimate of $135.00. This current average has decreased by 10.85% from the previous average price target of $195.40.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Expedia Group by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Greg Miller Truist Securities Lowers Hold $168.00 $175.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $170.00 $170.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $175.00 $205.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $183.00 $219.00 Jed Kelly Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $210.00 $230.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $149.00 $143.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Lowers Underweight $135.00 $174.00 Daniel Kurnos Benchmark Lowers Buy $215.00 $225.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Buy $211.00 $205.00 Trevor Young Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $190.00 $187.00 Stephen Ju UBS Lowers Neutral $170.00 $194.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $174.00 $210.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $150.00 $190.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $170.00 $205.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $143.00 $199.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Expedia Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Expedia Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Expedia Group compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Expedia Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Expedia Group's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Expedia Group's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Expedia Group analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Expedia Group

Expedia is the world's second-largest online travel agency by bookings, offering services for lodging (80% of total 2024 sales), air tickets (3%), rental cars, cruises, in-destination, and other (10%), and advertising revenue (7%). Expedia operates a number of branded travel booking sites, but its three core online travel agency brands are Expedia, Hotels.com, and Vrbo. It also has a metasearch brand, Trivago. Transaction fees for online bookings account for the bulk of sales and profits.

Understanding the Numbers: Expedia Group's Finances

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Expedia Group displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.43%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Expedia Group's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -6.69%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Expedia Group's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -15.21%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Expedia Group's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.82%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 6.03, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.