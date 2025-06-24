Deep Dive Into Intapp Stock: Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

Analysts' ratings for Intapp INTA over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 6 analysts.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $66.83, a high estimate of $83.00, and a low estimate of $55.00. Highlighting a 13.43% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $77.20.

A clear picture of Intapp's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Announces Neutral $55.00 - Kevin Mcveigh UBS Lowers Buy $83.00 $92.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $70.00 $71.00 Parker Lane Stifel Lowers Buy $65.00 $75.00 Terry Tillman Truist Securities Lowers Buy $68.00 $80.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $60.00 $68.00

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Intapp. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Intapp compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Intapp's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Intapp's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Intapp

Intapp Inc is a provider of industry-specific, cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry. It empowers private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms with the technology needed to meet rapidly changing client, investor, and regulatory requirements. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States and also has a presence in the United Kingdom and the Rest of the world.

Intapp: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Intapp's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 16.66%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Intapp's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -2.29%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Intapp's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.61%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Intapp's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.37%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, Intapp adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

