Beyond The Numbers: 14 Analysts Discuss C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock

Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide CHRW were provided by 14 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 6 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 3 1 1 0 3M Ago 2 2 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $113.5, with a high estimate of $130.00 and a low estimate of $90.00. This current average represents a 4.11% decrease from the previous average price target of $118.36.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive C.H. Robinson Worldwide. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bascome Majors Susquehanna Raises Positive $120.00 $115.00 Ken Hoexter B of A Securities Raises Buy $117.00 $106.00 Ken Hoexter B of A Securities Lowers Buy $106.00 $119.00 Brian Ossenbeck JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $118.00 $126.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Lowers Underweight $90.00 $100.00 Jason Seidl TD Securities Raises Hold $112.00 $111.00 Thomas Wadewitz UBS Lowers Buy $130.00 $140.00 Bascome Majors Susquehanna Lowers Positive $115.00 $117.00 Jonathan Chappell Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $110.00 $119.00 Stephanie Moore Jefferies Lowers Hold $100.00 $110.00 David Hicks Raymond James Lowers Outperform $111.00 $118.00 Ariel Rosa Citigroup Lowers Buy $116.00 $124.00 Ken Hoexter B of A Securities Lowers Buy $119.00 $122.00 Christian Wetherbee Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $125.00 $130.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of C.H. Robinson Worldwide compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of C.H. Robinson Worldwide's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of C.H. Robinson Worldwide's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson is a top-tier non-asset-based third-party logistics provider with a significant focus on domestic freight brokerage (about 60% of net revenue), which reflects mostly truck brokerage but also rail intermodal. Additionally, the firm operates a large air and ocean forwarding division (30%), which has grown organically and via tuck-in acquisitions over the years. The remainder of revenue consists of transportation management services and a legacy produce-sourcing operation.

Breaking Down C.H. Robinson Worldwide's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining C.H. Robinson Worldwide's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -8.29% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 3.34%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): C.H. Robinson Worldwide's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.83%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.57%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: C.H. Robinson Worldwide's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.0, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

