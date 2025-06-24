What Analysts Are Saying About MKS Stock

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on MKS MKSI, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $113.25, with a high estimate of $140.00 and a low estimate of $93.00. Marking an increase of 4.62%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $108.25.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive MKS is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Prisco Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $120.00 $110.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $100.00 $93.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $93.00 $85.00 James Ricchiuti Needham Lowers Buy $140.00 $145.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to MKS. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of MKS compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of MKS compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for MKS's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Capture valuable insights into MKS's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators.

Unveiling the Story Behind MKS

MKS Inc formerly, MKS Instruments Inc is engaged in providing instruments, subsystems, and process control systems used to measure, monitor, deliver, and control parameters of manufacturing processes. The company's product portfolio includes instruments, components, and systems required in manufacturing products such as flat panel displays, medical devices, and electronic materials, among others, used in industrial technologies, semiconductors, life and health sciences, and research and defense markets. The company organizes itself into three reportable business segments: Vacuum Solutions, Photonics Solutions, and Materials Solutions. The Vacuum Solutions segment contributes the majority of the company's revenue.

Understanding the Numbers: MKS's Finances

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, MKS showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.83% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: MKS's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.56%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): MKS's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.22%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.61%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: MKS's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.0. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

