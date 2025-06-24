Analyst Expectations For Teradyne's Future

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Teradyne TER, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 0 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 1 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $99.75, a high estimate of $133.00, and a low estimate of $69.00. A decline of 10.54% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Teradyne by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Prisco Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $105.00 $90.00 Mehdi Hosseini Susquehanna Lowers Positive $133.00 $155.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $92.00 $120.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $69.00 $81.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Teradyne. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Teradyne compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Teradyne's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Teradyne's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Teradyne

Teradyne provides testing equipment, including automated test equipment for semiconductors, system testing for hard disk drives, circuit boards, and electronics systems and wireless testing for devices. The firm entered the industrial automation market in 2015, into which it sells collaborative and autonomous robots for factory applications. Teradyne serves numerous end markets and geographies directly and indirectly with its products, but its most significant exposure is to semiconductor testing. Teradyne serves vertically integrated, fabless, and foundry chipmakers with its equipment.

Understanding the Numbers: Teradyne's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Teradyne showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 14.31% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Teradyne's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 14.42%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.52%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Teradyne's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.67%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Teradyne's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.02, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

