Forecasting The Future: 14 Analyst Projections For Levi Strauss

In the latest quarter, 14 analysts provided ratings for Levi Strauss LEVI, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 8 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 4 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 4 2 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $19.29, a high estimate of $23.00, and a low estimate of $14.00. Highlighting a 1.08% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $19.50.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Levi Strauss. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christopher Nardone B of A Securities Raises Buy $21.00 $20.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Raises Neutral $19.00 $14.00 Paul Kearney Barclays Raises Overweight $20.00 $18.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $21.00 $19.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $22.00 $20.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $20.00 $17.00 Christopher Nardone B of A Securities Raises Buy $20.00 $17.00 Alex Straton Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $16.00 $17.00 Paul Kearney Barclays Lowers Overweight $18.00 $22.00 Drew Crum Stifel Lowers Buy $20.00 $25.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $17.00 $19.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Outperform $19.00 $23.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Lowers Neutral $14.00 $19.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $23.00 $23.00

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Levi Strauss. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Levi Strauss compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Discovering Levi Strauss: A Closer Look

Levi Strauss & Co is involved in designing, marketing, and selling products that include jeans, casual and dresses pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories directly or through third parties and licensees for men, women, and children under Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. and Denizen brands. The company manages its business according to three regional segments: the Americas, which is the key revenue driver; Europe; and Asia.

Levi Strauss: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Levi Strauss's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.15% as of 28 February, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 8.84%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Levi Strauss's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.74%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Levi Strauss's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.15% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Levi Strauss's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.06, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

