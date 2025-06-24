Breaking Down Camtek: 7 Analysts Share Their Views

Camtek CAMT underwent analysis by 7 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Camtek and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $83.86, accompanied by a high estimate of $95.00 and a low estimate of $80.00. Experiencing a 17.32% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $101.43.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Camtek is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Prisco Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Neutral $80.00 $70.00 Craig Ellis B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $95.00 $85.00 Mark Lipacis Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $82.00 $100.00 Charles Shi Needham Lowers Buy $80.00 $110.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Lowers Overweight $85.00 $120.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Lowers Buy $80.00 $105.00 Blayne Curtis Jefferies Lowers Buy $85.00 $120.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Camtek. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Camtek compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Camtek's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Camtek's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Camtek Better

Camtek Ltd is engaged in the manufacturing of metrology and inspection equipment and software solutions for the semiconductor industry. Its systems inspect wafers for various semiconductor market segments, including Advanced Packaging, Heterogenous Integration (HI), Compound Semiconductors, Memory, and foundries among others. Geographically, it derives maximum revenue from China followed by Asia Pacific, Korea, United States, and Europe. The company's products and services include Surface Inspection, Bump Inspection and Metrology, and others.

Camtek: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Camtek showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 22.29% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Camtek's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 28.92%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.03%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Camtek's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.76%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, Camtek adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

