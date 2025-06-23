Expert Outlook: Boston Beer Co Through The Eyes Of 5 Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Boston Beer Co SAM over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 5 analysts.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 3 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 3 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $252.0, with a high estimate of $285.00 and a low estimate of $187.00. This current average has decreased by 1.79% from the previous average price target of $256.60.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Boston Beer Co is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bonnie Herzog Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $187.00 $219.00 Nik Modi RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $279.00 $279.00 Sean King UBS Raises Neutral $279.00 $265.00 Michael Lavery Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $230.00 $240.00 Filippo Falorni Citigroup Raises Buy $285.00 $280.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Boston Beer Co. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Boston Beer Co. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Boston Beer Co compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Boston Beer Co compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Boston Beer Co's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

All You Need to Know About Boston Beer Co

Boston Beer is a top player in high-end malt beverages and adjacent categories in the US, with strong positions in craft beer, flavored malt beverages, hard cider, and hard seltzer. The bulk of volume and revenue is concentrated in four brands: Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Twisted Tea, and Truly. Beverages are produced using a hybrid model leveraging both in-house capacities and third-party breweries through contract arrangements. While the firm is required to use distributors to reach end markets, including retailers and on-premises operators, it also employs 500 internal sales representatives to educate the market about its products. The firm generates almost all sales in the US.

Financial Insights: Boston Beer Co

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Boston Beer Co's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.53% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Boston Beer Co's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.38%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Boston Beer Co's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.69%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Boston Beer Co's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.96%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Boston Beer Co's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.05.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

