Expert Outlook: Guidewire Software Through The Eyes Of 15 Analysts

During the last three months, 15 analysts shared their evaluations of Guidewire Software GWRE, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 8 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 6 3 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $254.8, with a high estimate of $290.00 and a low estimate of $160.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 12.28% increase from the previous average price target of $226.93.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Guidewire Software is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $290.00 $290.00 Peter Heckmann DA Davidson Raises Neutral $246.00 $226.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Neutral $247.00 $199.00 Adam Hotchkiss Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $270.00 $235.00 Parker Lane Stifel Raises Buy $270.00 $230.00 Alexander Sklar Raymond James Raises Outperform $255.00 $225.00 Peter Heckmann DA Davidson Maintains Neutral $226.00 $226.00 Alexei Gogolev JP Morgan Raises Overweight $271.00 $231.00 Ken Wong Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $275.00 $230.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Raises Outperform $290.00 $230.00 Brad Sills B of A Securities Raises Underperform $160.00 $135.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $265.00 $220.00 Aaron Kimson JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $281.00 $250.00 Peter Heckmann DA Davidson Announces Neutral $226.00 - Aaron Kimson Citizens Capital Markets Maintains Market Outperform $250.00 $250.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Guidewire Software. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Guidewire Software. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Guidewire Software compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Guidewire Software compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Guidewire Software's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Guidewire Software's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Guidewire Software analyst ratings.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software provides software solutions for property and casualty insurers. Flagship product InsuranceSuite is an on-premises system of record and comprises ClaimCenter, a claims management system; PolicyCenter, a policy management system including policy definitions, quotas, issuance, maintenance, and renewal; and BillingCenter, for billing management, payment plans, and agent commissions. The company also offers InsuranceNow, a cloud-based offering, as well as a variety of other add-on applications.

Key Indicators: Guidewire Software's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Guidewire Software displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 21.95%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 15.67%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Guidewire Software's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.5%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Guidewire Software's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.83%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.52.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.