Assessing Omnicom Group: Insights From 5 Financial Analysts

Omnicom Group OMC has been analyzed by 5 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $95.2, along with a high estimate of $105.00 and a low estimate of $80.00. This current average represents a 5.98% decrease from the previous average price target of $101.25.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Omnicom Group. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Adrien de Saint Hilaire B of A Securities Maintains Neutral $80.00 $80.00 Julien Roch Barclays Lowers Overweight $105.00 $110.00 David Karnovsky JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $104.00 $116.00 Steven Cahall Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $84.00 $99.00 Jason Bazinet Citigroup Announces Buy $103.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Omnicom Group. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Omnicom Group compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Omnicom Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Omnicom Group's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Omnicom Group's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Omnicom Group Better

Omnicom is a holding company that owns several advertising agencies and related firms. It provides traditional and digital advertising services that include creative design, market research, data analytics, and ad placement. In addition, Omnicom provides outsourced public relations and other communications services. The firm operates globally, providing services in more than 70 countries; it generates more than half of its revenue in North America and nearly 30% in Europe. The firm announced plans to merge with Interpublic Group in December 2024, pending regulatory approval.

Financial Insights: Omnicom Group

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Omnicom Group's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 1.65%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Omnicom Group's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 7.8%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Omnicom Group's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.72%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Omnicom Group's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.0% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, Omnicom Group faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

