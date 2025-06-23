4 Analysts Have This To Say About Rush Street Interactive

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Rush Street Interactive RSI, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $15.5, a high estimate of $17.00, and a low estimate of $14.00. A 1.08% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $15.67.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Rush Street Interactive. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Politzer JP Morgan Announces Neutral $14.00 - Chad Beynon Macquarie Maintains Outperform $16.00 $16.00 Joseph Stauff Susquehanna Raises Positive $15.00 $14.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $17.00 $17.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Rush Street Interactive. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Rush Street Interactive's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Rush Street Interactive: A Closer Look

Rush Street Interactive Inc is an online gaming and entertainment company that focuses on online casinos and online sports betting in the U.S. and Latin American markets. It provides customers with an array of gaming offerings such as real-money online casinos, online sports betting, and retail sports betting, as well as social gaming, which involves free-to-play games that use virtual credits that can be earned or purchased. The company generates revenue by offering online casinos, online sports betting, and social gaming directly to the end customer through its websites or apps. The company generates revenue through business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B) models.

Rush Street Interactive's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Rush Street Interactive's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 20.69%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Rush Street Interactive's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.03%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Rush Street Interactive's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.65%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Rush Street Interactive's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.39%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Rush Street Interactive's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.07, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

