Deep Dive Into Corteva Stock: Analyst Perspectives (11 Ratings)

In the preceding three months, 11 analysts have released ratings for Corteva CTVA, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 6 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 4 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $75.91, a high estimate of $92.00, and a low estimate of $69.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 5.43% increase from the previous average price target of $72.00.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Corteva by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Garchitorena Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $82.00 $79.00 Laurence Alexander Jefferies Raises Buy $92.00 $80.00 Benjamin Theurer Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $70.00 $64.00 Richard Garchitorena Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $79.00 $73.00 Kristen Owen Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $75.00 $72.00 Vincent Andrews Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $71.00 $65.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Raises Buy $78.00 $75.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Raises Overweight $72.00 $71.00 Joshua Spector UBS Raises Buy $76.00 $74.00 Bradley Thomas Keybanc Raises Overweight $71.00 $70.00 Bill Selesky Argus Research Maintains Buy $69.00 $69.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Corteva. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Corteva compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Corteva's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into Corteva's Background

Corteva is an agricultural inputs pure play that was formed in 2019 when it was spun off from DowDuPont. The company is a leader in the development of new seed and crop protection products. Seeds generate the majority of profits with the remainder coming from crop protection products. Corteva operates globally, but around half of revenue comes from North America.

Corteva: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Corteva's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.67% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Corteva's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 14.76%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Corteva's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.71%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Corteva's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.57% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, Corteva adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

