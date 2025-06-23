9 Analysts Have This To Say About MGM Resorts International

9 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on MGM Resorts International MGM over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for MGM Resorts International, presenting an average target of $43.33, a high estimate of $50.00, and a low estimate of $36.00. Highlighting a 6.31% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $46.25.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of MGM Resorts International by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Politzer JP Morgan Announces Neutral $38.00 - Chad Beynon Macquarie Lowers Outperform $48.00 $50.00 Steven Wieczynski Stifel Lowers Buy $44.00 $50.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Overweight $43.00 $41.00 Joseph Stauff Susquehanna Raises Positive $50.00 $45.00 Barry Jonas Truist Securities Lowers Buy $45.00 $50.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Lowers Overweight $41.00 $47.00 Jordan Bender JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $45.00 $50.00 Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $36.00 $37.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to MGM Resorts International. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of MGM Resorts International compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for MGM Resorts International's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of MGM Resorts International's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts is the largest resort operator on the Las Vegas Strip with 37,000 guest rooms and suites, representing about one fourth of all units in the market. The company's Vegas properties include MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, Park MGM, Luxor, New York-New York, and Bellagio. The Strip contributed approximately 59% of total EBITDAR in 2024. MGM also owns US regional assets, which represented a low 20s share of 2024 EBITDAR (MGM's Macao EBITDAR was 21% of the total in 2024). MGM's US sports and i-gaming operations are currently a high-single-digit percentage of its total revenue. The company also operates the 56%-owned MGM China casinos with a new property that opened on the Cotai Strip in early 2018. We estimate MGM will open a resort in Japan in 2030.

Financial Milestones: MGM Resorts International's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, MGM Resorts International faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -2.43% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: MGM Resorts International's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.47%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): MGM Resorts International's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.05%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): MGM Resorts International's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.35%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 11.03, MGM Resorts International faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

