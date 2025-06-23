Forecasting The Future: 5 Analyst Projections For Welltower

Welltower WELL has been analyzed by 5 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $164.4, a high estimate of $175.00, and a low estimate of $157.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 4.58% from the previous average price target of $157.20.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Welltower among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $172.00 $170.00 John Kilichowski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $175.00 $158.00 Ronald Kamdem Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $160.00 $155.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $157.00 $145.00 John Kilichowski Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight $158.00 $158.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Welltower. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Welltower compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Discovering Welltower: A Closer Look

Welltower owns a diversified healthcare portfolio of 2,336 in-place properties spread across the senior housing, medical office, and skilled nursing/postacute care sectors. The portfolio includes over 100 properties in Canada and the United Kingdom as the company looks for additional investment opportunities in countries with mature healthcare systems that operate similarly to that of the United States.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Welltower

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Welltower showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 30.48% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Welltower's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.8%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Welltower's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.78%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Welltower's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.49%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Welltower's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.5, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

