Where Evercore Stands With Analysts

In the preceding three months, 9 analysts have released ratings for Evercore EVR, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $226.56, a high estimate of $312.00, and a low estimate of $173.00. This current average reflects an increase of 1.14% from the previous average price target of $224.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Evercore's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Kenny Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $312.00 $175.00 James Yaro Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $266.00 $234.00 Aidan Hall Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $257.00 $238.00 Ryan Kenny Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $175.00 $173.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $194.00 $180.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $180.00 $199.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $230.00 $230.00 Ryan Kenny Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $173.00 $306.00 James Yaro Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $252.00 $281.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Evercore. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Evercore. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Evercore compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Evercore compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Evercore's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Evercore's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Evercore analyst ratings.

Get to Know Evercore Better

Evercore Inc is an independent investment bank that derives the majority of its revenue from financial advisory, including merger, acquisition, and restructuring advisory. It also has institutional equities trading, equity underwriting, and investment management businesses that account for around 20% of net revenue. The company was founded in 1996 and went public in 2006. Evercore had approximately 2,380 employees at the end of 2024, and about 75% of its revenue is derived from the United States.

Evercore's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Evercore's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 19.63% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Evercore's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 21.04%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Evercore's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.1%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.93%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Evercore's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.62, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.