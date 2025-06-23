Deep Dive Into Goldman Sachs Group Stock: Analyst Perspectives (8 Ratings)

During the last three months, 8 analysts shared their evaluations of Goldman Sachs Group GS, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 6 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 6 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Goldman Sachs Group and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $626.25, accompanied by a high estimate of $720.00 and a low estimate of $560.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 4.57%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Goldman Sachs Group is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $592.00 $570.00 Gerard Cassidy RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $560.00 $610.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $650.00 $680.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Lowers Overweight $720.00 $760.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $600.00 $625.00 Kian Abouhossein JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $614.00 $625.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $594.00 $660.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $680.00 $720.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Goldman Sachs Group. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Goldman Sachs Group. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Goldman Sachs Group compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Goldman Sachs Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Goldman Sachs Group's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Goldman Sachs Group's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Goldman Sachs Group analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs is a storied financial institution, founded in 1869 and best known for its role as a leading global investment bank. The firm has a sprawling reach across global financial centers and has been the leading provider of global merger and acquisition advisory services, by revenue, for the past 20 years. Since the global financial crisis, Goldman has expanded its offerings into more stable fee-based businesses like asset and wealth management, which comprised roughly 30% of post-provision revenue at the end of 2024. The bank holding company generates revenue from investment banking, global market making and trading, lending, asset management, wealth management, and a small and declining portfolio of consumer credit card loans.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Goldman Sachs Group

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Goldman Sachs Group showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.97% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Goldman Sachs Group's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 30.43%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.21%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Goldman Sachs Group's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.27%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, Goldman Sachs Group faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.