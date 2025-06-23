What Analysts Are Saying About Park Hotels & Resorts Stock

6 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Park Hotels & Resorts PK over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $11.17, a high estimate of $13.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 26.51%.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Park Hotels & Resorts. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Politzer JP Morgan Announces Underweight $10.00 - Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Lowers Hold $11.00 $16.00 Richard Hightower Evercore ISI Group Maintains In-Line $13.00 $13.00 Richard Hightower Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $13.00 $16.00 Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $10.00 $12.00 David Katz Jefferies Lowers Hold $10.00 $19.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Park Hotels & Resorts. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Park Hotels & Resorts compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Park Hotels & Resorts's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Park Hotels & Resorts's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Park Hotels & Resorts Better

Park Hotels & Resorts owns upper-upscale and luxury hotels with 22,711 rooms across 37 hotels in the United States. Park also has interests through joint ventures in another 2,271 rooms in three US hotels. Park was spun out of narrow-moat Hilton Worldwide Holdings at the start of 2017, so most of the company's hotels are still under Hilton brands. The company has sold all its international hotels and many of its lower-quality US hotels to focus on high-quality assets in domestic gateway markets.

Park Hotels & Resorts: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Park Hotels & Resorts's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.41%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -9.05%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Park Hotels & Resorts's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -1.6%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Park Hotels & Resorts's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.63%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Park Hotels & Resorts's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.37, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

