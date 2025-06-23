Beyond The Numbers: 10 Analysts Discuss Red Rock Resorts Stock

Red Rock Resorts RRR has been analyzed by 10 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 6 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $52.2, along with a high estimate of $62.00 and a low estimate of $43.00. This current average represents a 4.71% decrease from the previous average price target of $54.78.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Red Rock Resorts among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Politzer JP Morgan Announces Overweight $62.00 - Ben Chaiken Mizuho Raises Outperform $59.00 $50.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Lowers Neutral $50.00 $52.00 Chad Beynon Macquarie Maintains Outperform $58.00 $58.00 Steve Wieczynski Stifel Lowers Hold $44.00 $54.00 Barry Jonas Truist Securities Lowers Hold $45.00 $56.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Lowers Overweight $54.00 $58.00 Eric Ross JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $55.00 $59.00 Stephanie Grambling Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $43.00 $45.00 Joseph Stauff Susquehanna Lowers Positive $52.00 $61.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken:

Rating:

Price Targets:

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Red Rock Resorts's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Red Rock Resorts's Background

Red Rock Resorts Inc along with its subsidiary is a gaming, development and management company that develops and operates strategically-located casino and entertainment properties. Its casino properties are conveniently located throughout the Las Vegas valley and provide its customers a wide variety of entertainment and dining options. The majority of revenue is derived from Casinos.

Red Rock Resorts: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Red Rock Resorts displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.83%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Red Rock Resorts's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 8.99%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Red Rock Resorts's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 19.37%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Red Rock Resorts's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.1% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 13.77, Red Rock Resorts faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

