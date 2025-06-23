Forecasting The Future: 14 Analyst Projections For Churchill Downs

In the preceding three months, 14 analysts have released ratings for Churchill Downs CHDN, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 11 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 6 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $137.79, a high estimate of $157.00, and a low estimate of $116.00. A 8.14% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $150.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Churchill Downs. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Politzer JP Morgan Announces Overweight $116.00 - Jordan Bender JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $138.00 $144.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Lowers Outperform $134.00 $137.00 Jordan Bender JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $144.00 $144.00 David Katz Jefferies Lowers Buy $127.00 $160.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Lowers Outperform $137.00 $140.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Lowers Overweight $124.00 $125.00 Chad Beynon Macquarie Lowers Outperform $154.00 $172.00 Jordan Bender JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $157.00 $157.00 Barry Jonas Truist Securities Lowers Buy $155.00 $162.00 Joseph Stauff Susquehanna Lowers Positive $136.00 $150.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Lowers Outperform $140.00 $148.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Announces Overweight $125.00 - Jeffrey Stantial Stifel Lowers Buy $142.00 $161.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Churchill Downs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Churchill Downs compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Churchill Downs's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Churchill Downs's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Inc is a gaming entertainment, online wagering, and racing company. It operates through three business segments: Live and Historical Racing, Wagering Services, and Gaming. The Live and Historical Racing segment includes live and historical pari-mutuel racing. The Wagering Services segment includes the revenue and expenses from pari-mutuel wagers through TwinSpires, companies retail and online sports betting business and Gaming segment includes revenue and expenses for the casino properties and associated racetracks that support the casino license. The Gaming segment generates revenue and expenses from slot machines, video lottery terminals, video poker, HRMs, ancillary food and beverage services, hotel services, commission on pari-mutuel wagering, and racing events.

Breaking Down Churchill Downs's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Churchill Downs displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 8.75%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Churchill Downs's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 11.94%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Churchill Downs's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.12%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.05%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 4.56, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

