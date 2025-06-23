Where BXP Stands With Analysts

In the last three months, 6 analysts have published ratings on BXP BXP, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $77.67, along with a high estimate of $86.00 and a low estimate of $68.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 5.28%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of BXP among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Kim BMO Capital Raises Outperform $86.00 $85.00 Anthony Paolone JP Morgan Raises Neutral $78.00 $72.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Lowers Hold $71.00 $75.00 Blaine Heck Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $78.00 $80.00 A.J. Rice UBS Lowers Neutral $68.00 $80.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $85.00 $100.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to BXP. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to BXP. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of BXP compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of BXP compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for BXP's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of BXP's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on BXP analyst ratings.

Discovering BXP: A Closer Look

BXP Inc. owns over 180 properties consisting of approximately 53 million rentable square feet of space. The portfolio is dominated by office buildings and is spread across major cities such as New York, Boston, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Seattle, and the Washington, D.C., region. The real estate investment trust also owns limited retail, hotel, and residential properties.

BXP: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: BXP's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 3.07%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: BXP's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.07% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): BXP's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.14% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): BXP's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.24%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.09, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.