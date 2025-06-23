Beyond The Numbers: 10 Analysts Discuss Caesars Entertainment Stock

Analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment CZR over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 10 analysts.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $38.8, with a high estimate of $47.00 and a low estimate of $23.00. This current average has decreased by 7.62% from the previous average price target of $42.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Caesars Entertainment by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Politzer JP Morgan Announces Overweight $47.00 - Steven Wieczynski Stifel Lowers Buy $42.00 $51.00 Joseph Stauff Susquehanna Raises Neutral $28.00 $23.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Overweight $45.00 $44.00 Jordan Bender JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $45.00 $45.00 Barry Jonas Truist Securities Lowers Buy $40.00 $48.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Lowers Overweight $44.00 $54.00 Jordan Bender JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $45.00 $53.00 Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $29.00 $30.00 Joseph Stauff Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $23.00 $30.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Caesars Entertainment. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Caesars Entertainment. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Caesars Entertainment compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Caesars Entertainment compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Caesars Entertainment's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Caesars Entertainment's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Caesars Entertainment analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment includes about 50 domestic gaming properties across the Las Vegas (49% of 2024 EBITDAR before corporate expenses) and regional (46%) markets. Additionally, the company hosts managed properties and digital assets that produced marginal EBITDA in 2024. Caesars' US presence roughly doubled with the 2020 acquisition by Eldorado, which built its first casino in Reno, Nevada, in 1973 and expanded its presence through prior acquisitions to over 20 properties before merging with legacy Caesars. Caesars' brands include Caesars, Harrah's, Tropicana, Bally's, Isle, and Flamingo. Also, the company owns the US portion of William Hill (it sold the international operation in 2022), a digital sports betting platform.

Key Indicators: Caesars Entertainment's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Caesars Entertainment displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.9%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -4.12%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Caesars Entertainment's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -2.8%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.35%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Caesars Entertainment's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 6.19. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.