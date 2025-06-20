Assessing M&T Bank: Insights From 14 Financial Analysts

Across the recent three months, 14 analysts have shared their insights on M&T Bank MTB, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 4 2 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 4 2 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $201.82, a high estimate of $225.00, and a low estimate of $175.00. This current average represents a 5.88% decrease from the previous average price target of $214.42.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive M&T Bank is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $215.00 $206.00 David Chiaverini Jefferies Announces Buy $225.00 - Gerard Cassidy RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $200.00 $200.00 Brian Foran Truist Securities Lowers Buy $200.00 $225.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $200.00 $208.00 Frank Schiraldi Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $210.00 $220.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $175.00 $185.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $220.00 $235.00 Peter Winter DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $189.00 $205.00 David George Baird Lowers Outperform $200.00 $220.00 Brian Foran Truist Securities Lowers Buy $225.00 $236.00 Andrew Dietrich JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $186.50 $212.50 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $185.00 $205.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Lowers Neutral $195.00 $230.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to M&T Bank. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of M&T Bank compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of M&T Bank's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into M&T Bank's Background

M&T Bank is one of the largest regional banks in the United States, with branches in New York, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine, Connecticut, and New Jersey. The bank was founded to serve manufacturing and trading businesses around the Erie Canal and is primarily focused on commercial real estate and commercial-related lending, with some retail operations also present.

M&T Bank's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: M&T Bank's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 3.18%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: M&T Bank's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 23.72%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): M&T Bank's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.06%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): M&T Bank's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.26%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: M&T Bank's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.45. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

