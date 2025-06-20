Assessing Commercial Metals: Insights From 3 Financial Analysts

During the last three months, 3 analysts shared their evaluations of Commercial Metals CMC, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Commercial Metals, presenting an average target of $51.33, a high estimate of $53.00, and a low estimate of $49.00. This current average has increased by 0.65% from the previous average price target of $51.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Commercial Metals. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Piyush Sood Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $53.00 $48.00 Bill Peterson JP Morgan Announces Neutral $52.00 - Curt Woodworth UBS Lowers Neutral $49.00 $54.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Commercial Metals. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Commercial Metals. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Commercial Metals compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Commercial Metals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Commercial Metals's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Commercial Metals's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Commercial Metals Better

Commercial Metals Co operates steel mills, steel fabrication plants, and metal recycling facilities in the United States and manufactures rebar and structural steel, which are key product categories for the nonresidential construction sector. The Company has three operating and reportable segments: North America Steel Group, Europe Steel Group and Emerging Businesses Group.

Commercial Metals's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Commercial Metals's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 28 February, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.08% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: Commercial Metals's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.45% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Commercial Metals's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.63%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Commercial Metals's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.38%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.3.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

