Breaking Down Adeia: 4 Analysts Share Their Views

Analysts' ratings for Adeia ADEA over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $19.75, a high estimate of $26.00, and a low estimate of $17.00. This current average reflects an increase of 11.77% from the previous average price target of $17.67.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Adeia is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Searle Roth Capital Announces Buy $26.00 - Hamed Khorsand BWS Financial Maintains Buy $18.00 $18.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $17.00 $17.00 Hamed Khorsand BWS Financial Maintains Buy $18.00 $18.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Adeia. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Adeia compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Adeia's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Adeia's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Adeia's Background

Adeia Inc is a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company. Its only operating segment being Intellectual Property (IP) Licensing. In the IP segment, it primarily license innovations to leading companies in the broader entertainment industry, and those developing new technologies that will help drive this industry forward. It includes Pay-TV, Consumer Electronics, Connected Car, and Media Platform.

Financial Milestones: Adeia's Journey

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Adeia displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 5.11%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Adeia's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 13.48% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Adeia's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.01%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Adeia's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.08% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Adeia's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.2, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

