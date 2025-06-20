Where Cleveland-Cliffs Stands With Analysts

In the last three months, 5 analysts have published ratings on Cleveland-Cliffs CLF, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 2 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 1 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Cleveland-Cliffs, presenting an average target of $9.23, a high estimate of $17.00, and a low estimate of $3.91. This current average represents a 15.17% decrease from the previous average price target of $10.88.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Cleveland-Cliffs. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Carlos De Alba Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $8.00 $7.50 Christopher LeFemina Jefferies Lowers Hold $6.00 $10.00 Gordon Johnson GLJ Research Maintains Sell $3.91 $3.91 Mike Harris Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $11.25 $13.00 Nick Giles B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $17.00 $20.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Cleveland-Cliffs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Cleveland-Cliffs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Cleveland-Cliffs compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Cleveland-Cliffs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Cleveland-Cliffs's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Cleveland-Cliffs's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Cleveland-Cliffs analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc is a flat-rolled steel producer and manufacturer of iron ore pellets in North America. It is organized into four operating segments based on differentiated products, Steelmaking, Tubular, Tooling and Stamping and European Operations, but operates through one reportable segment -Steelmaking. It is vertically integrated from mined raw materials, direct reduced iron, and ferrous scrap to primary steelmaking and downstream finishing, stamping, tooling and tubing. It serves a diverse range of other markets due to its comprehensive offering of flat-rolled steel products. Geographically, it operates in the United States, Canada and other countries. The majority of revenue is from the United States. It is a supplier of steel to the automotive industry in North America.

Cleveland-Cliffs's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Cleveland-Cliffs faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -10.96% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: Cleveland-Cliffs's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -10.69%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cleveland-Cliffs's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -7.66%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cleveland-Cliffs's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.37%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Cleveland-Cliffs's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.22. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.