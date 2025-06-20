The Analyst Verdict: CubeSmart In The Eyes Of 8 Experts

In the last three months, 8 analysts have published ratings on CubeSmart CUBE, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $46.12, with a high estimate of $50.00 and a low estimate of $39.00. This current average has increased by 3.8% from the previous average price target of $44.43.

The perception of CubeSmart by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Juan Sanabria BMO Capital Raises Outperform $49.00 $48.00 Ravi Vaidya Mizuho Raises Neutral $43.00 $39.00 Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Raises Buy $48.00 $47.00 Brendan Lynch Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $48.00 $49.00 Jeffrey Spector B of A Securities Raises Buy $50.00 $44.00 Daniel Tricarico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $45.00 $40.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $47.00 $44.00 Ravi Vaidya Mizuho Announces Neutral $39.00 -

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to CubeSmart. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of CubeSmart compared to the broader market.

To gain a panoramic view of CubeSmart's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on CubeSmart analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns, and manages self-storage facilities throughout the United States. The company's real estate portfolio is composed of buildings with numerous enclosed storage areas for both residential and commercial customers to rent mainly on a month-by-month basis. Majority of CubeSmart's facilities are located in Florida, Texas, California, New York, and Illinois. Cumulatively, these states account for both the majority of the square footage in the company's real estate portfolio and the majority of its revenue. The company derives nearly all of its revenue from rental income from tenants utilizing its storage facilities.

Financial Insights: CubeSmart

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: CubeSmart displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.45%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 32.67%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): CubeSmart's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.12%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.36%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.21.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

