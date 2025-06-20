What Analysts Are Saying About Kinsale Cap Gr Stock

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of Kinsale Cap Gr KNSL, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Kinsale Cap Gr, revealing an average target of $491.6, a high estimate of $543.00, and a low estimate of $400.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $483.00, the current average has increased by 1.78%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Kinsale Cap Gr. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Tumillo B of A Securities Announces Buy $543.00 - Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $525.00 $490.00 Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $490.00 $515.00 Mark Hughes Truist Securities Lowers Buy $500.00 $525.00 Pablo Singzon JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $400.00 $402.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Kinsale Cap Gr. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Kinsale Cap Gr. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Kinsale Cap Gr compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Kinsale Cap Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Kinsale Cap Gr's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Kinsale Cap Gr analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Kinsale Cap Gr

Kinsale Capital Group Inc is an insurance holding company. The company is engaged in offering property, casualty, and specialty insurance products. It offers specialty insurance products for allied health, healthcare, life sciences, professional, and a public entity. The company operates in only one reportable segment which is the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment, which includes commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through its underwriting divisions. The company generates revenues in the form of premiums and investment income.

Kinsale Cap Gr's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Kinsale Cap Gr's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 13.57% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Kinsale Cap Gr's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 21.07%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kinsale Cap Gr's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.82%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kinsale Cap Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.77%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Kinsale Cap Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.12.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.