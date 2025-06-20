Analyst Expectations For Enphase Energy's Future

Enphase Energy ENPH underwent analysis by 27 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 7 7 6 4 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 1 1 2M Ago 2 3 5 4 2 3M Ago 1 2 2 1 1

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Enphase Energy, revealing an average target of $50.04, a high estimate of $78.00, and a low estimate of $31.00. Highlighting a 22.36% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $64.45.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Enphase Energy. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Praneeth Satish Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $42.00 $65.00 Sophie Karp Keybanc Announces Underweight $31.00 - Vikram Bagri Citigroup Lowers Sell $43.00 $47.00 Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Lowers Outperform $53.00 $61.00 Christine Cho Barclays Lowers Underweight $40.00 $51.00 Ameet Thakkar BMO Capital Lowers Underperform $39.00 $46.00 Gordon Johnson GLJ Research Lowers Sell $31.11 $50.69 Christine Cho Barclays Lowers Overweight $51.00 $58.00 Joseph Osha Guggenheim Announces Sell $33.00 - Jordan Levy Truist Securities Lowers Hold $49.00 $65.00 Praneeth Satish Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $65.00 $75.00 Austin Moeller Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $58.00 $70.00 Andrew Percoco Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $36.00 $67.00 Sean Milligan Jefferies Lowers Underperform $37.00 $44.00 Christopher Dendrinos RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $54.00 $59.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $42.00 $47.00 Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $77.00 $90.00 Ameet Thakkar BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $46.00 $59.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $51.00 $59.00 Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Lowers Outperform $65.00 $81.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $47.00 $65.00 Vikram Bagri Citigroup Announces Sell $47.00 - Christine Cho Barclays Lowers Overweight $58.00 $86.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $59.00 $76.00 Jeffrey Osborne TD Cowen Lowers Buy $78.00 $94.00 Sean Milligan Jefferies Lowers Underperform $44.00 $54.00 Praneeth Satish Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $75.00 $77.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Enphase Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Enphase Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Enphase Energy's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Enphase Energy's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company. The company delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage, and communication on one platform. The company's microinverter technology primarily serves the rooftop solar market and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

Financial Milestones: Enphase Energy's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Enphase Energy's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 35.22%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Enphase Energy's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.35%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Enphase Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.62%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Enphase Energy's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.94%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, Enphase Energy faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

