Deep Dive Into Cameco Stock: Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

Cameco CCJ underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $79.57, a high estimate of $100.00, and a low estimate of $65.00. This current average has increased by 3.66% from the previous average price target of $76.76.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Cameco among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Wong RBC Capital Raises Outperform $100.00 $90.00 Gordon Johnson GLJ Research Maintains Buy $75.27 $75.27 Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $78.00 $65.00 Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $65.00 -

Key Insights:

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Cameco's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp is a provider of uranium needed to generate clean, reliable baseload electricity around the globe. one of those uranium producers. It has three reportable segments, Uranium, Fuel Services, and Westinghouse. It derives maximum revenue from the Westinghouse Segment. It has some projects namely; Millennium, Yeelirrie, Kintyre, and Exploration. The company operates in Canada, Kazakhstan, Germany, Australia, and the United States.

Financial Milestones: Cameco's Journey

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Cameco's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 24.61% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Cameco's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 8.84%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cameco's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.09%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cameco's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.72%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, Cameco adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

