Analyst Expectations For Helmerich & Payne's Future

10 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Helmerich & Payne HP over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 4 2 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 2 1 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 1 1

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $23.0, a high estimate of $32.00, and a low estimate of $17.00. A 20.69% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $29.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of Helmerich & Payne's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Anderson Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $17.00 $20.00 Sean Meakim JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $17.00 $25.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Lowers Neutral $19.00 $25.00 Daniel Kutz Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $20.00 $27.00 David Anderson Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $20.00 $24.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Lowers Buy $25.00 $32.00 Charles Minervino Susquehanna Lowers Positive $28.00 $43.00 Neil Mehta Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $25.00 $32.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Lowers Buy $32.00 $33.00 Daniel Kutz Morgan Stanley Announces Underweight $27.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Helmerich & Payne. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Helmerich & Payne. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Helmerich & Payne compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Helmerich & Payne compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Helmerich & Payne's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Helmerich & Payne's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Helmerich & Payne analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Delving into Helmerich & Payne's Background

Helmerich & Payne Inc provides performance-driven drilling solutions and technologies that are intended to make hydrocarbon recovery safer and more economical for oil and gas exploration and production companies. The Company focus on the drilling segment of the oil and gas production value chain. Company operates in North America, Gulf of Mexico, and other international places such as Argentina, Australia, Bahrain, Colombia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Also own and operates a limited number of commercial real estate properties located in Tulsa, Oklahoma. It's real estate investments include a shopping center and of undeveloped real estate projects.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Helmerich & Payne

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Helmerich & Payne's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 47.69%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Helmerich & Payne's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.12%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Helmerich & Payne's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.04%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Helmerich & Payne's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.02%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.76.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.