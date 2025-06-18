Where Sempra Stands With Analysts

Ratings for Sempra SRE were provided by 5 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Sempra, revealing an average target of $79.8, a high estimate of $88.00, and a low estimate of $70.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 5.67% lower than the prior average price target of $84.60.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Sempra among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Arcaro Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $88.00 $87.00 James Thalacker BMO Capital Raises Outperform $81.00 $78.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Lowers Hold $75.00 $77.00 Ryan Levine Citigroup Lowers Neutral $70.00 $93.00 Sarah Akers Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $85.00 $88.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Sempra. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Sempra compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Sempra compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Sempra's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Sempra's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Sempra

Sempra Energy serves one of the largest utility customer bases in the United States. It distributes natural gas and electricity in Southern California and owns 80% of Oncor, a transmission and distribution business in Texas. SoCalGas and San Diego Gas & Electric distribute gas to more than 20 million customers, while Oncor serves more than 10 million Texas customers. Sempra Infrastructure partners, of which Sempra holds a controlling ownership, owns and operates liquefied natural gas facilities in North America and infrastructure in Mexico.

Key Indicators: Sempra's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Sempra's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.45%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: Sempra's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 23.83%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sempra's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.97%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sempra's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.93%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Sempra's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.23, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

