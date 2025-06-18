Forecasting The Future: 4 Analyst Projections For Zoetis

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Zoetis ZTS, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $176.25, a high estimate of $210.00, and a low estimate of $160.00. A 4.6% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $184.75.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Zoetis. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jonathan Block Stifel Lowers Hold $160.00 $165.00 David Westenberg Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $210.00 $205.00 Andrea Alfonso UBS Lowers Neutral $170.00 $189.00 Jonathan Block Stifel Lowers Buy $165.00 $180.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Zoetis. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Zoetis compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Zoetis's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Zoetis's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Zoetis analyst ratings.

Delving into Zoetis's Background

Zoetis sells anti-infectives, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, and other health products for animals. The firm earns roughly 35% of total revenue from production animals (cattle, pigs, poultry, and so on), and nearly 65% from companion animal (dogs, horses, cats) products. Its us business is skewed even more heavily toward companion animals, while its international business is slightly skewed toward production animals. The firm has the largest market share in the industry and was previously Pfizer's animal health unit.

Zoetis's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Zoetis displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.37%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Zoetis's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 28.42%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Zoetis's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 13.39%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.45%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Zoetis's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.45.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

