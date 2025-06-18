Analyst Expectations For Roblox's Future

20 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Roblox RBLX over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 12 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 4 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 4 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $86.55, a high estimate of $125.00, and a low estimate of $62.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $75.95, the current average has increased by 13.96%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Roblox is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Martin Yang Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $125.00 $80.00 Michael Pachter Wedbush Raises Outperform $110.00 $91.00 Omar Dessouky B of A Securities Raises Buy $103.00 $86.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $105.00 $85.00 Cory Carpenter JP Morgan Raises Overweight $100.00 $80.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Raises Outperform $95.00 $82.00 Jason Bazinet Citigroup Raises Buy $100.00 $85.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $80.00 $63.00 Aaron Lee Macquarie Raises Outperform $80.00 $76.00 Martin Yang Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $80.00 $70.00 Jason Bazinet Citigroup Raises Buy $85.00 $78.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $62.00 $46.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $78.00 $70.00 Eric Handler Roth MKM Raises Neutral $74.00 $72.00 Jason Tilchen Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $84.00 $80.00 Mike Hickey Benchmark Raises Buy $77.00 $71.00 Michael Pachter Wedbush Maintains Outperform $83.00 $83.00 Matthew Cost Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $70.00 $75.00 Martin Yang Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $70.00 $70.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $70.00 $76.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Roblox. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Roblox. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Roblox compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Roblox compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Roblox's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Roblox analyst ratings.

Discovering Roblox: A Closer Look

Roblox operates a free-to-play online video game platform with about 85 million daily active users. This platform has spawned a virtual universe and a Roblox economy based on the Robux currency. The platform houses millions of games from a wide range of creators spanning from young gamers themselves to professional development studios. Roblox offers creators the tools, publishing abilities, and platform for their games, enabling anyone to create a game. Creators earn money when gamers make optional in-game purchases within their games and by offering space for real-world advertising, and Roblox earns revenue primarily by taking a cut of these earnings.

Financial Milestones: Roblox's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Roblox's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 29.19% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Roblox's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -20.77%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Roblox's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -80.83%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Roblox's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.94%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 5.81, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.