What Analysts Are Saying About Ameren Stock

In the preceding three months, 10 analysts have released ratings for Ameren AEE, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 4 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Ameren, presenting an average target of $106.3, a high estimate of $114.00, and a low estimate of $100.00. Observing a 1.13% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $105.11.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Ameren by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $100.00 $102.00 Daniel Ford UBS Raises Buy $114.00 $113.00 Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $102.00 $103.00 Neil Kalton Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $112.00 $108.00 Sophie Karp Keybanc Announces Overweight $103.00 - Nicholas Campanella Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $104.00 $101.00 James Thalacker BMO Capital Raises Outperform $108.00 $106.00 James Thalacker BMO Capital Raises Outperform $106.00 $105.00 Nicholas Campanella Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $101.00 $102.00 Daniel Ford UBS Raises Buy $113.00 $106.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ameren. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ameren compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Ameren's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Ameren's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Ameren

Ameren owns rate-regulated generation, transmission, and distribution networks that deliver electricity and natural gas in Missouri and Illinois. It serves 2.5 million electricity customers and approximately 1 million natural gas customers.

Ameren's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Ameren's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 15.47%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: Ameren's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 13.78%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ameren's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.38%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ameren's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.64%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.61.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

