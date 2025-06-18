Beyond The Numbers: 11 Analysts Discuss Ferguson Enterprises Stock

Ferguson Enterprises FERG underwent analysis by 11 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 8 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 7 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $221.0, a high estimate of $280.00, and a low estimate of $174.00. Observing a 17.28% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $188.44.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Ferguson Enterprises by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Suhasini Varanasi Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $280.00 - Annelies Vermeulen Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $220.00 $195.00 Patrick Baumann JP Morgan Raises Overweight $220.00 $200.00 Scott Schneeberger Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $235.00 $189.00 Mike Dahl RBC Capital Raises Outperform $231.00 $189.00 John Lovallo UBS Raises Neutral $204.00 $173.00 Sam Reid Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $230.00 $190.00 Matthew Bouley Barclays Raises Overweight $247.00 $190.00 Patrick Baumann JP Morgan Raises Overweight $200.00 $190.00 Sam Reid Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $190.00 $180.00 Collin Verron Deutsche Bank Announces Hold $174.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Ferguson Enterprises. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ferguson Enterprises compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Ferguson Enterprises's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Ferguson Enterprises's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Ferguson Enterprises

Ferguson distributes plumbing and HVAC products to North American repair, maintenance and improvement, new construction, and civil infrastructure markets. It serves over 1 million customers and sources products from 36,000 suppliers. Ferguson engages customers through approximately 1,800 North American branches, over the phone, online, and in residential showrooms. According to Modern Distribution Management, Ferguson is the largest plumbing distributor and second-largest HVAC distributor (next to Watsco) in North America. The firm sold its UK business in 2021 and is now solely focused on the North American market.

Ferguson Enterprises's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Ferguson Enterprises showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.28% as of 30 April, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Ferguson Enterprises's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.38%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ferguson Enterprises's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 7.44%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ferguson Enterprises's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.43%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Ferguson Enterprises's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.05.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

