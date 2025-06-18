Forecasting The Future: 5 Analyst Projections For Plains GP Holdings

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on Plains GP Holdings PAGP in the last three months.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 1 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $19.8, a high estimate of $23.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. No alteration is observed as the current average remains at the previous average price target.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Plains GP Holdings by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeremy Tonet JP Morgan Raises Neutral $20.00 $19.00 Gabriel Moreen Mizuho Lowers Outperform $20.00 $21.00 Spiro Dounis Citigroup Lowers Neutral $18.00 $21.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Lowers Underweight $18.00 $19.00 Robert Kad Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $23.00 $19.00

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Plains GP Holdings. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Plains GP Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Plains GP Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

About Plains GP Holdings

Plains GP Holdings LP provides transportation, storage, processing, fractionation, and marketing services for crude oil, refined products, natural gas liquids, liquefied petroleum gas, and related products. The group manages its operations through two operating segments: Crude Oil and NGL.

Plains GP Holdings's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Plains GP Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 0.13%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Plains GP Holdings's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.7%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Plains GP Holdings's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.21%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.3%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Plains GP Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 6.62, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

