The Analyst Verdict: AT&T In The Eyes Of 13 Experts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 13 analysts have published ratings on AT&T T in the last three months.
The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|3
|8
|2
|0
|0
|Last 30D
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1M Ago
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2M Ago
|1
|6
|2
|0
|0
|3M Ago
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $30.5, a high estimate of $34.00, and a low estimate of $27.00. Marking an increase of 7.58%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $28.35.
Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown
A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive AT&T is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|John Hodulik
|UBS
|Raises
|Buy
|$31.00
|$30.00
|Ivan Feinseth
|Tigress Financial
|Raises
|Buy
|$34.00
|$32.00
|Kannan Venkateshwar
|Barclays
|Raises
|Overweight
|$30.00
|$27.00
|Jonathan Atkin
|RBC Capital
|Raises
|Outperform
|$30.00
|$28.00
|Simon Flannery
|Morgan Stanley
|Raises
|Overweight
|$31.00
|$30.00
|Richard Choe
|JP Morgan
|Raises
|Overweight
|$31.00
|$28.00
|Gregory Williams
|TD Securities
|Raises
|Hold
|$30.00
|$29.00
|Maher Yaghi
|Scotiabank
|Raises
|Sector Outperform
|$29.50
|$29.00
|Vijay Jayant
|Evercore ISI Group
|Raises
|In-Line
|$27.00
|$25.00
|Eric Luebchow
|Wells Fargo
|Raises
|Overweight
|$30.00
|$27.00
|Maher Yaghi
|Scotiabank
|Raises
|Sector Outperform
|$29.00
|$28.50
|Timothy Horan
|Oppenheimer
|Raises
|Outperform
|$32.00
|$27.00
|Michael Rollins
|Citigroup
|Raises
|Buy
|$32.00
|$28.00
Key Insights:
- Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to AT&T. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.
- Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of AT&T compared to the broader market.
- Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of AT&T's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.
Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of AT&T's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.
Stay up to date on AT&T analyst ratings.
Discovering AT&T: A Closer Look
The wireless business contributes nearly 70% of AT&T's revenue. The firm is the third-largest US wireless carrier, connecting 73 million postpaid and 17 million prepaid phone customers. Fixed-line enterprise services, which account for about 15% of revenue, include internet access, private networking, security, voice, and wholesale network capacity. Residential fixed-line services, about 11% of revenue, primarily consist of broadband internet access, serving 14 million customers. AT&T also has a sizable presence in Mexico, with 24 million customers, but this business only accounts for 3% of revenue. The firm has agreed to sell its 70% equity stake in satellite television provider DirecTV to its partner, private equity firm TPG.
AT&T: Delving into Financials
Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.
Revenue Growth: AT&T displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.99%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.
Net Margin: AT&T's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 14.35%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.
Return on Equity (ROE): AT&T's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.22%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.
Return on Assets (ROA): AT&T's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.11% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.
Debt Management: AT&T's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.38. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.
Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings
Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.
Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
