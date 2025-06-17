12 Analysts Assess Qualcomm: What You Need To Know

Qualcomm QCOM underwent analysis by 12 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 4 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 3 3 1 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $176.92, a high estimate of $225.00, and a low estimate of $140.00. Experiencing a 12.89% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $203.09.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Qualcomm. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tal Liani B of A Securities Lowers Buy $200.00 $245.00 Mark Lipacis Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $157.00 $179.00 Gary Mobley Loop Capital Lowers Hold $155.00 $180.00 Matthew Prisco Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $150.00 $150.00 Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $140.00 $175.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Lowers Positive $190.00 $210.00 Tristan Gerra Baird Lowers Outperform $216.00 $250.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $225.00 $225.00 Cody Acree Benchmark Lowers Buy $200.00 $240.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Announces Overweight $185.00 - Christopher Danely Citigroup Lowers Neutral $145.00 $185.00 Joshua Buchalter TD Cowen Lowers Buy $160.00 $195.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Qualcomm. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Qualcomm compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Qualcomm's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

For valuable insights into Qualcomm's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Qualcomm analyst ratings.

Delving into Qualcomm's Background

Qualcomm develops and licenses wireless technology and designs chips for smartphones. The company's key patents revolve around CDMA and OFDMA technologies, which are standards in wireless communications that are the backbone of all 3G, 4G, and 5G networks. Qualcomm's IP is licensed by virtually all wireless device makers. The firm is also the world's largest wireless chip vendor, supplying nearly every premier handset maker with leading-edge processors. Qualcomm also sells RF-front end modules into smartphones, as well as chips into automotive and Internet of Things markets.

Key Indicators: Qualcomm's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Qualcomm showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 16.93% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Qualcomm's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 25.61%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Qualcomm's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 10.3%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Qualcomm's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 5.07%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Qualcomm's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.53. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

