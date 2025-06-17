Deep Dive Into Aeva Technologies Stock: Analyst Perspectives (9 Ratings)

In the preceding three months, 9 analysts have released ratings for Aeva Technologies AEVA, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $13.52, a high estimate of $30.00, and a low estimate of $5.22. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 72.89% from the previous average price target of $7.82.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of Aeva Technologies's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Suji Desilva Roth Capital Raises Buy $30.00 $17.00 Colin Rusch Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $18.00 $9.00 Suji Desilva Roth Capital Raises Buy $17.00 $6.00 George Gianarikas Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $16.00 $9.50 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $11.00 $5.22 Colin Rusch Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $9.00 $6.00 George Gianarikas Canaccord Genuity Announces Buy $9.50 - Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $5.22 $4.87 Colin Rusch Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $6.00 $5.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Aeva Technologies. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Aeva Technologies compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Aeva Technologies's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Aeva Technologies's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Aeva Technologies analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies Inc through its Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that, along with its proprietary software applications, has the potential to enable the adoption of LiDAR across broad applications from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application. The company operates in North America, EMEA, and Asia. The company derives the majority of its revenue from North America.

Financial Insights: Aeva Technologies

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Aeva Technologies's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 59.85% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Aeva Technologies's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -1035.24%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -41.47%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Aeva Technologies's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -26.61%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.04.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

