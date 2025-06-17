Deep Dive Into Tapestry Stock: Analyst Perspectives (14 Ratings)

Analysts' ratings for Tapestry TPR over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 14 analysts.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 8 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 7 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $88.86, a high estimate of $100.00, and a low estimate of $73.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 1.39% increase from the previous average price target of $87.64.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of Tapestry by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christine Dooley Argus Research Raises Buy $92.00 $78.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $100.00 $90.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $92.00 $92.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Overweight $98.00 $83.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Neutral $73.00 $68.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $93.00 $84.00 Rick Patel Raymond James Raises Outperform $85.00 $74.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Raises Buy $94.00 $81.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $92.00 $92.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $92.00 $92.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $85.00 $100.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $84.00 $98.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Lowers Buy $81.00 $95.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Overweight $83.00 $100.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Tapestry. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Tapestry compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

All You Need to Know About Tapestry

Based in New York City, Tapestry is the parent company of accessories and fashion brand Coach, which accounts for about 80% of its sales and more than 90% of its operating profit. Coach products are sold through 900 company-owned stores, e-commerce, and third-party stores in North America, Asia, and Europe. Tapestry also owns Kate Spade, which generated 54% of its sales from handbags in fiscal 2024. Kate Spade is known for its colorful patterns and graphics. Meanwhile, Tapestry's smallest brand, luxury footwear maker Stuart Weitzman, is set to be sold to Caleres in the summer of 2025.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Tapestry

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Tapestry's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 6.89%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Tapestry's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 12.83%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tapestry's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 14.37%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tapestry's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.79%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Tapestry's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 2.75.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

