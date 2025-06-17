A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Vertex Pharmaceuticals Through 10 Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 10 analysts have evaluated Vertex Pharmaceuticals VRTX, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 4 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $482.4, with a high estimate of $567.00 and a low estimate of $420.00. This current average reflects an increase of 0.62% from the previous average price target of $479.44.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Vertex Pharmaceuticals among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $420.00 $423.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $423.00 $420.00 Greg Harrison Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $442.00 $450.00 Matthew Harrison Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $464.00 $462.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Overweight $515.00 $512.00 Carter Gould Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $535.00 $535.00 David Risinger Leerink Partners Lowers Market Perform $503.00 $550.00 Carter Gould Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $535.00 - Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $420.00 $408.00 Ying Huang B of A Securities Raises Buy $567.00 $555.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Vertex Pharmaceuticals. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Vertex Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals is a global biotechnology company that discovers and develops small-molecule drugs for the treatment of serious diseases. Its key drugs are Kalydeco, Orkambi, Symdeko, and Trikafta/Kaftrio, and Alyftrek for cystic fibrosis, where Vertex therapies remain the standard of care globally. Vertex has diversified its portfolio through Casgevy, a gene-editing therapy for beta thalassemia and sickle-cell disease, and Journavx, a non-opioid pain medication approved for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain in adults. Additionally, Vertex is evaluating small-molecule inhibitors of APOL1-mediated kidney diseases. Vertex is also investigating cell therapies to deliver a potential functional cure for type 1 diabetes.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Vertex Pharmaceuticals displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.96%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Vertex Pharmaceuticals's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 23.33%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vertex Pharmaceuticals's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.93%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.85%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Vertex Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.1, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

