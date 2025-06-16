What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Federal Realty Investment

During the last three months, 8 analysts shared their evaluations of Federal Realty Investment FRT, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 6 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 4 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Federal Realty Investment and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $110.5, accompanied by a high estimate of $120.00 and a low estimate of $103.00. This current average represents a 9.05% decrease from the previous average price target of $121.50.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Federal Realty Investment by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Goldsmith UBS Lowers Neutral $103.00 $118.00 RJ Milligan Raymond James Lowers Outperform $110.00 $117.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $120.00 $135.00 Michael Mueller JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $108.00 $114.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $113.00 $111.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $111.00 $117.00 Michael Bilerman Citigroup Lowers Neutral $106.00 $135.00 Dori Kesten Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $113.00 $125.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Federal Realty Investment. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Federal Realty Investment compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Federal Realty Investment's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind Federal Realty Investment

Federal Realty Investment Trust is a shopping center-focused retail real estate investment trust that owns high-quality properties in eight of the largest metropolitan markets. Its portfolio includes an interest in 102 properties, which includes 26.8 million square feet of retail space and over 3,100 multifamily units. Federal's retail portfolio includes grocery-anchored centers, superregional centers, power centers, and mixed-use urban centers. Federal Realty has focused on owning assets in highly desirable areas with significant growth, and as a result, the average population density and average median household income are higher for its portfolio than for any other retail REIT.

Financial Milestones: Federal Realty Investment's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Federal Realty Investment displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 6.12%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Federal Realty Investment's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 19.87%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Federal Realty Investment's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.03%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Federal Realty Investment's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.72% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.52.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

