Expert Outlook: Matador Resources Through The Eyes Of 11 Analysts

11 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Matador Resources MTDR over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 9 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 4 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 4 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Matador Resources and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $71.27, accompanied by a high estimate of $87.00 and a low estimate of $47.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 10.69% lower than the prior average price target of $79.80.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Matador Resources. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $74.00 $80.00 William Janela Mizuho Lowers Outperform $73.00 $74.00 Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $80.00 $86.00 Peyton Dorne UBS Announces Neutral $47.00 - Tim Rezvan Keybanc Lowers Overweight $60.00 $72.00 Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $86.00 $87.00 Mike Scialla Stephens & Co. Lowers Overweight $86.00 $90.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $62.00 $70.00 Zach Parham JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $61.00 $65.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $68.00 $84.00 Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $87.00 $90.00

Key Insights:

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Matador Resources. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Matador Resources compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Matador Resources compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Matador Resources's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Unveiling the Story Behind Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. The majority of the company's assets are located in the United States, with an emphasis on oil and natural gas shale and other unconventional plays. Along with maintaining a portfolio of oil and natural gas properties, Matador works to identify and develop midstream opportunities that support and enhance its exploration and development business. The Company has two reportable business segments: exploration and production and midstream.

Key Indicators: Matador Resources's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Matador Resources displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 28.12%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Matador Resources's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 23.86% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Matador Resources's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.63% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.19%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.62.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

