Beyond The Numbers: 8 Analysts Discuss Light & Wonder Stock

Ratings for Light & Wonder LNW were provided by 8 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 2 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $101.0, along with a high estimate of $122.00 and a low estimate of $84.00. A decline of 5.06% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Light & Wonder. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chad Beynon Macquarie Raises Outperform $122.00 $120.00 Mike Hickey Benchmark Lowers Buy $100.00 $130.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Raises Underperform $84.00 $80.00 Chad Beynon Macquarie Lowers Outperform $120.00 $125.00 Steven Wieczynski Stifel Raises Hold $95.00 $84.00 Barry Jonas Truist Securities Lowers Buy $110.00 $115.00 Steven Wieczynski Stifel Lowers Hold $84.00 $93.00 Steven Wieczynski Stifel Lowers Hold $93.00 $104.00

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Light & Wonder compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Light & Wonder's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Light & Wonder's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Light & Wonder is principally an electronic gaming machine manufacturer, selling machines to pubs, clubs, and casinos. The firm is licensed in most jurisdictions allowing gambling globally. Light & Wonder is one of the three largest players in the space along with International Game Technology and Aristocrat Leisure. SciPlay, about one fourth of revenue, develops and distributes casual mobile games, principally in the social casino niche. The more nascent iGaming business sits between these two businesses, providing digital content and capabilities to real-money gaming providers.

A Deep Dive into Light & Wonder's Financials

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Light & Wonder displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.38%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Light & Wonder's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 10.59%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Light & Wonder's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 13.06% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Light & Wonder's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.51%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Light & Wonder's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 6.35, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

