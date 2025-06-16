What 10 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Vertiv Holdings

During the last three months, 10 analysts shared their evaluations of Vertiv Holdings VRT, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $112.7, along with a high estimate of $150.00 and a low estimate of $85.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 4.09% lower than the prior average price target of $117.50.

A clear picture of Vertiv Holdings's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $130.00 $98.00 Mark Delaney Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $122.00 $106.00 Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $150.00 $100.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Overweight $127.00 $100.00 Chris Snyder Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $125.00 $140.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Lowers Buy $98.00 $153.00 Mark Delaney Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $85.00 $135.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $100.00 $132.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $90.00 $100.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $100.00 $111.00

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Vertiv Holdings. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Vertiv Holdings compared to the broader market.

To gain a panoramic view of Vertiv Holdings's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

About Vertiv Holdings

Vertiv has roots tracing back to 1946 when its founder, Ralph Liebert, developed an air-cooling system for mainframe data rooms. As computers started making their way into commercial applications in 1965, Liebert developed one of the first computer room air conditioning, or CRAC, units, enabling the precise control of temperature and humidity. The firm has slowly expanded its data center portfolio through internal product development and the acquisition of thermal and power management products like condensers, busways, and switches. Vertiv has global operations today; its products can be found in data centers in most regions throughout the world.

Vertiv Holdings: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Vertiv Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 24.21%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Vertiv Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 8.08%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.45%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vertiv Holdings's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.77%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.18, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

