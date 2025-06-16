Deep Dive Into BorgWarner Stock: Analyst Perspectives (11 Ratings)

In the last three months, 11 analysts have published ratings on BorgWarner BWA, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 2 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $35.18, a high estimate of $44.00, and a low estimate of $29.00. Experiencing a 2.52% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $36.09.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive BorgWarner is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Murphy B of A Securities Raises Buy $41.00 $35.00 Alexander Potter Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $37.00 $36.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $44.00 $40.00 Joseph Spak UBS Raises Neutral $35.00 $31.00 David Leiker Baird Raises Neutral $32.00 $29.00 Ronald Jewsikow Guggenheim Lowers Buy $33.00 $38.00 Dan Levy Barclays Lowers Overweight $35.00 $42.00 David Leiker Baird Lowers Neutral $29.00 $34.00 Joseph Spak UBS Lowers Neutral $31.00 $38.00 Kash Rangan Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $34.00 $31.00 Alexander Potter Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $36.00 $43.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to BorgWarner. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of BorgWarner compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of BorgWarner compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of BorgWarner's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into BorgWarner's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About BorgWarner

BorgWarner is a tier one supplier of turbo and thermal management technologies, drivetrain systems, powerdrive systems, and battery and charging systems mostly to automotive original equipment manufacturers. Its products aim to move a vehicle with as few electrons as possible, resulting in cleaner, cost-optimized, and more-efficient vehicles. Foundational products, the combustion vehicle business, contributes more than 80% to group revenue while BorgWarner transitions to becoming an electric vehicle-centric parts supplier (e-business). In 2023, 25% of the company's revenue was sourced from Volkswagen and Ford. Revenue is well diversified geographically, with approximately a third each generated in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Key Indicators: BorgWarner's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: BorgWarner's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -2.23%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: BorgWarner's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.47% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): BorgWarner's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.79%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): BorgWarner's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.13%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: BorgWarner's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.71.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

