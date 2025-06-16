Viper Energy Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (18 Ratings)

Across the recent three months, 18 analysts have shared their insights on Viper Energy VNOM, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 16 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 5 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 8 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Viper Energy and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $54.28, accompanied by a high estimate of $62.00 and a low estimate of $47.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 1.09% lower than the prior average price target of $54.88.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Viper Energy by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $50.00 $48.00 John Freeman Raymond James Raises Outperform $60.00 $54.00 Aaron Bilkoski TD Securities Raises Buy $58.00 $57.00 Stephen Richardson Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $51.00 $49.00 William Janela Mizuho Raises Outperform $55.00 $54.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Raises Overweight $60.00 $57.00 John Freeman Raymond James Raises Outperform $54.00 $52.00 Kalei Akamine B of A Securities Lowers Buy $50.00 $53.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $61.00 $62.00 William Janela Mizuho Lowers Outperform $54.00 $56.00 Stephen Richardson Evercore ISI Group Announces Outperform $49.00 - Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $47.00 $49.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Lowers Overweight $57.00 $60.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $62.00 $63.00 Tim Rezvan Keybanc Lowers Overweight $56.00 $62.00 Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $48.00 $51.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $49.00 $51.00 William Janela Mizuho Announces Outperform $56.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Viper Energy. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Viper Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Viper Energy's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Viper Energy's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Viper Energy

Viper Energy Inc is focused on owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin. The Permian Basin is known to have a number of zones of oil and natural gas-bearing rock throughout.

Viper Energy's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Viper Energy showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 19.51% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Viper Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 30.61%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Viper Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.44%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Viper Energy's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.33%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Viper Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.31, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.