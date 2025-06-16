A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Life360 Through 6 Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 6 analysts have published ratings on Life360 LIF in the last three months.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Life360, presenting an average target of $58.33, a high estimate of $70.00, and a low estimate of $48.00. Marking an increase of 7.03%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $54.50.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Life360 by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Boone JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $62.00 $55.00 Maria Ripps Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $70.00 $58.00 Chris Kuntarich UBS Raises Buy $57.00 $55.00 Rob Sanderson Loop Capital Raises Buy $58.00 $52.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Lowers Buy $48.00 $52.00 Andrew Boone Citizens Capital Markets Maintains Market Outperform $55.00 $55.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Life360. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Life360. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Life360 compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Life360 compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Life360's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Life360's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Life360's Background

Life360 is the world's largest family-focused social network, with over 50 million monthly active users. Security-conscious families use the Life360 app to track each other's whereabouts and to track the location of their pets and personal belongings. Life360 also offers a suite of additional security features, such as driver safety monitoring, roadside assistance, and emergency dispatching. In the US, the Life360 app regularly ranks in the top 10 most popular social-networking apps and in the top 25 across all apps in terms of daily active users.

Financial Milestones: Life360's Journey

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Life360's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 32.47%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Life360's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.22% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Life360's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.19%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Life360's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.98%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Life360's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.0.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

